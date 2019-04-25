Home Sport Football

Manchester United can still qualify for Champions League, says Solskjaer

United have now lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions, leaving them three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea

Published: 25th April 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Solskjaer has urged his side to keep fighting for Champions League football | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United can still qualify for the Champions League despite a collapse in form extended by their derby defeat against Manchester City.

United have now lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions, leaving them three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League with three matches to go.

But they have been helped by the stumbles of others, with Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Wolves on Wednesday keeping the door open.

Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Sunday and Solskjaer has urged his side to keep fighting for Champions League football despite the chastening 2-0 defeat at the hands of City on Wednesday.

"We need more quality on Sunday and if we win that game, we have two games to go," Solskjaer told manutd.com.

"Of course we want to get into the top four. I haven't been planning on playing on Thursday nights (in the Europa League) yet. We just have to make sure we give ourselves a chance on Sunday.

"We're three games away from the end of the season, we're three points behind the top four and no one would have given us a chance a few months ago.

"It's maybe taken its toll on the players. It's my job now to see who wants to sacrifice enough to be here."

ALSO READ | Manchester United's Paul Pogba odd man out in Premier League team of the year

Like Arsenal and United, Chelsea have also endured some disappointing recent results, missing their own chance to pull clear when they drew at home with Burnley on Monday.

United's poor recent form has been a particular disappointment given the impressive sequence of results when Solskjaer first arrived as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho's exit in December.

They began brightly against City at Old Trafford but could not maintain the intensity required, though they avoided a repeat of the insipid display duing the weekend's 4-0 loss at Everton.

Striker Marcus Rashford urged fans to keep the faith.

"Tough period for us at the moment and as a United fan myself I understand how you're feeling," he wrote on Twitter.

"We've shown how we can play, we need to get back to doing what we know we can do!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Manchester United UEFA Champions League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp