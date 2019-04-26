Home Sport Football

Guardiola says Manchester City, Liverpool have set new Premier League standards

Liverpool could finish with the third-highest tally in the Premier League era and still fail to end their 29-year wait for the League title.

Published: 26th April 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Guardiola is already challenging his players to maintain their standards next season. | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City and Liverpool have raised the bar in what is required to win a Premier League title after a blockbuster campaign by both teams.

If both sides win their remaining three games, Liverpool would finish the campaign on 97 points -- the third-highest tally in the Premier League era -- and still fail to end their 29-year wait for an English top-flight title because City would have 98.

It is a far cry from the 1996-97 campaign when Manchester United won the championship with just 75 points.

That means, according to Guardiola, that future champions will need to be aiming towards the magical century, which City achieved last season, to be assured of lifting the trophy.

"The standards we created last year at Manchester City, people know that you have to be close to 100," he told reporters on Friday.

"Before it was 90. This standard was last season, we helped Liverpool to achieve it this year and Liverpool helped us to keep going, so thanks to Liverpool we are competing.

"Liverpool know that to win you have to make a lot of points. That's what we communicate to anyone. Next season, Chelsea are getting better, Man United, Tottenham.

"At the end when you are 25 points above United, 22 points ahead of other ones, if they want to stay there you have to improve the standard. It was easier before, everyone can lose to anyone."

Treble chance

The demanding City manager, still in the hunt to win a first-ever domestic treble in English football, is already challenging his players to maintain their standards next season.

And he invoked the names of some legendary stars from other sports to try and give them an example of how they must maintain their status at the top of the Premier League.

"You know when Usain Bolt makes 100m race -- that's the standard and the others have to achieve it," he said.

"Like, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, that's the same. One hundred points in a season -- if you want to compete you have to do that.

"I'd sign to maintain that level, I'd sign to do what we have done again in the Premier League, I don't expect more.

"To push each other, knowing the others are at the same level. Find out what we can do to win the game, after work harder, respect the opponents, improve on what we've done this season. That's the only way I know."

Guardiola, whose side travel to Burnley on Sunday, also explained his decision to leave England defender John Stones out of his squad entirely for the recent 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Stones has struggled to maintain a regular place in Guardiola's high-flying team this season.

"It depends on the quality of the players and what I see in the training sessions, if they are happy, a bit more down," he said.

"There are many reasons but it's not the quality because I know them and I know that always they compete good."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Manchester City Liverpool Pep Guardiola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp