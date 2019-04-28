Home Sport Football

Bielsa sportsmanship confirms Sheffield United promotion to Premier League

After Norwich City earned promotion on Saturday, The Blades joined them courtesy of Leeds' 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Published: 28th April 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday after Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa allowed Aston Villa to score in a remarkable 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Leeds fell five points behind The Blades with just one game remaining after the hosts stood aside to let Albert Adomah run from kick-off and equalise after Leeds took the lead through Mateusz Klich, while Villa's Jonathan Kodjia was down injured.

Bielsa had been confronted by Villa assistant boss John Terry as players on the field and both benches clashed following Klich's controversial opener.

Villa's Anwar El Ghazi was sent-off in the melee as the visitors' club record 10-game winning streak came to an end.

The two sides could meet again in the playoff final if Villa overcome West Brom over two legs, while Bielsa's men will have to rouse themselves from the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion when they face Derby, Middlesbrough or Bristol City.

Sheffield United realistically secured their spot back in the top-flight with a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday thanks to their much superior goal difference.

"It's just a fabulous experience. We've taken the knocks and we've come roaring back," said United boss Chris Wilder.

"Fourteen points over seven games at the back end of the season with one defeat in 13 at the business end of the season and people still question whether we are going to fall away.

"We've just kept our heads down and answered it in the right way, which is on the green bit."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League Leeds United Sheffield United

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp