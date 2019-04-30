Home Sport Football

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hits out at Neymar after fan attack

Neymar lashed out on Saturday after his side threw away a two-goal lead to Rennes in the French Cup final.

Published: 30th April 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

The blow continued a bad-tempered end to the evening for PSG | AP

By AFP

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE: Thomas Tuchel on Monday blasted Neymar for hitting a fan who insulted Paris Saint-Germain players as they filed up to collect their French Cup losers' medals.

A 28-year-old delivery driver from Nantes had been filming the PSG players and making less than flattering comments about them when a simmering Neymar grabbed the hand that held the mobile phone and shoved it towards the fan's face.

"I don't like it. You can't do that, you just can't do that," Tuchel said of the incident, which was caught on video by fans at the Stade de France.

Neymar lashed out on Saturday after his side threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Rennes before losing the penalty shootout 6-5 after extra time.

"It's not easy to go up the steps after a defeat. It's very difficult for me, for everybody, but we have to accept it," Tuchel added.

"If we lose, we have to show respect. You can't get into a fight with a spectator."

The blow continued a bad-tempered end to the evening for PSG. Neymar's strike partner Kylian Mbappe was sent off for a dreadful tackle with two minutes left in extra time. 

The defeat ended PSG's four-year reign in the French Cup and means that, while they have retained the French league title, they have won none of the cups they entered this season, with the most painful their exit at the last 16 stage of the Champions League to Manchester United.

ALSO READ | Neymar says he was wrong to hit fan after PSG's French Cup final defeat

"Did I act badly?" Neymar asked in an Instagram comment. "Yes. But no one can stay indifferent."

Neymar is now awaiting punishment from France's football authorities to go along with the three-match ban UEFA slapped him with on Friday for his foul-mouthed tirade following PSG's defeat to United.

European football's governing body sanctioned the 27-year-old after he told match officials "to go fuck yourselves" following United's 3-1 second-leg win at the Parc des Princes, won by the Premier League side thanks to a controversial penalty awarded via the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Neymar Thomas Tuchel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp