Tennis star Sloane Stephens and footballer Jozy Altidore announce engagement

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: American tennis star Sloane Stephens and USA international Jozy Altidore announced a love match with both posting on Twitter that they are getting engaged.

Altidore tweeted the news on Monday with a picture and a message that read, "Forever starts now" while Stephens wrote "Forever yes" next to a red heart.

The couple have been dating since 2016.

The 2017 US Open champion Stephens has won six WTA Tour titles and was runner up at the French Open last year.

Stephens grew up in Fresno, California but moved to Florida to attend a tennis academy at a young age.

She and Altidore were childhood friends during her time in Florida.

In addition to her Grand Slam success, the 26-year-old Stephens was a member of the 2017 US Fed Cup team and reached the championship match of the WTA Tour Finals in 2018.

The 29-year-old Altidore currently plays for Toronto FC in the Major Soccer League and has represented the US at almost every level, including two World Cups.

Altidore, who grew up in Boca Raton, Florida is the son of Haitian immigrants.

He has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his American national team debut in 2007.

He is the 17th US player in history to reach 100 international caps.

Altidore has played in five games for Toronto this season, scoring five goals and two assists.