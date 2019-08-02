Home Sport Football

Manchester United agree world-record deal for Harry Maguire 

The deal makes the 26-year-old centre-back the world's most expensive defender, eclipsing the previous record set by Virgil van Dijk.

Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire (File | AP)

LONDON: Harry Maguire is set to become the world's most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay Leicester City £80 million ($97 million) according to media reports on Friday.

The 26-year-old central defender --coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals -- is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend, according to Sky Sports and the BBC.

Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus 10.5 million euros of add-ons.

De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75 million when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.

Maguire becomes United's third summer signing following full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017 and signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes last September.

United's transfer business is unlikely to stop there with a potential swap deal involving Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala joining them from Juventus and Belgian international Romelu Lukaku moving to the Italian champions.

