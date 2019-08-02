Stephanie Frappart becomes first female referee to officiate UEFA Super Cup

By AFP

PARIS: Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul on August 14, becoming the first woman to referee a major men's match in European competition.

France's Frappart, 35, refereed the Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands in July, and last season became the first female to officiate a Ligue 1 match.

She took charge of April's game between Amiens and Strasbourg and has since been promoted to the French top flight's pool of referees on a permanent basis for the upcoming campaign.

"I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas.

"I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in one of the top European leagues when she took charge of a Bundesliga match between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen in September 2017.

Nicole Petignat was the first female referee assigned to a men's match in UEFA competition, overseeing three qualifiers in the UEFA Cup between 2004 and 2009.