Torino pass Europa League test after AC Milan ban

Torino, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, are in the competition after AC Milan accepted a voluntary ban from European football for the upcoming season.

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:34 AM

Europa League

Europa League | AFP

By AFP

PARIS: Torino made the most of AC Milan's ban from Europe by cruising into the third qualifying round of the Europa League after comfortably seeing off Debrecen 4-1 on Thursday to inch closer to the group stage.

Walter Mazzarri's side still have to navigate two more qualifying rounds after beating the Hungarians 7-1 on aggregate thanks to goals on the night from Simone Zaza, Armando Izzo, Andrea Belotti and substitute Vincenzo Millico.

Torino, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, are in the competition after AC Milan accepted in June a voluntary ban from European football for the coming season over breaches of financial fair play rules.

Roma took Milan's place in the group stage, which starts later this month.

Later on a busy Thursday night Wolverhampton Wanderers look to mark their return to Europe after a 39-year absence by joining the Italians in the next round, as they take on Crusaders in Belfast with a 2-0 lead from last week's first leg.

Honved, 14-time Hungarian champions and the team of Ferenc Puskas, were taken to extra-time by Romanian side Universitatea Craiova after two goalless draws.

