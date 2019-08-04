Home Sport Football

Kylian Mbappe magic as PSG beat Rennes to claim Champions Trophy

PSG's German boss Thomas Tuchel looked relieved more than delighted afterwards, given his side were behind at half-time. 

Published: 04th August 2019 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco (ASM). | AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe | AFP

By AFP

SHENZEN, China: Kylian Mbappe provided the moments of magic as Paris Saint-Germain collected their first silverware of the new season with a 2-1 French Champions Trophy victory over Rennes in Shenzhen Saturday.

PSG's German boss Thomas Tuchel looked relieved more than delighted afterwards, given his side were behind at half-time. 

"There's fatigue for everyone," said Tuchel, pointing to the steamy conditions in the southern Chinese city and the fact the game came at the end of a long road trip.

"We have had a lot of reorganisation with new players but we still played very well. The win is a good reward for us. We had about 10 shots that somehow didn't go in. But we found gaps and we turned it into a good performance. It was a good opening for us for the new season."

In was revenge, of sorts, for PSG after a loss on penalties to the same club in the French Cup back in April.

PSG went on to win the French title -- their sixth in seven years -- but the Qatar-owned side have made no secret that their eyes are the Champions League this season.

That's still a long a long way off but there were positive signs as the French season officially kicked off inside Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium.

The 25,000-odd gathered on a steamy night had eyes -– and hearts –- only for Mbappe, screaming at the French World Cup-winner's every move.

The 20-year-old superstar duly rose to the fanfare in the second half as PSG came back from 1-0 at the break to seal the trophy.

Spotlight on Mbappe

After threatening with some mazy runs throughout the first half, Mbappe finally found himself front and centre as the ball caromed around the box on 57 minutes. It finally fell at his feet just a few yards out, and Mbappe made no mistake.

Emboldened, PSG started dominating play with Argentine forward Angel Di Maria in particular giving the Rennes defence the run around.

His hard work paid off on 73 minutes when he fired in a free kick that caught Rennes keeper Tomas Koubek napping.

It was some effort but the night belonged to Mbappe -– and the Chinese fans wouldn't let anyone think otherwise.

For his part Tuchel was at pains to share the glory, singling out also defender Abdou Diallo, Di Maria and skipper for the night Marquinhos for special mention.

"Diallo just kept attacking," said the German.

"He's a very important player for us and he brings other players into the game. Di Maria came into the game when it was at a dangerous time for us and he delivered. Marquinhos showed his quality and he was perfect. He can control the whole field."

With injured Brazilian star Neymar serving a three-match ban, Mbappe had the spotlight to himself in what must be ominous signs for defences in France –- and beyond -– as the youngster said pre-match he wanted more than the 33 goals he scored last season.

There were plenty of half-chances early on before PSG defender Thilo Kehrer rattled the crossbar with a towering header in what was the match's first real threat on goal,

It seemed to spark Rennes into life and on 13 minutes striker Adrian Hunou ghosted past his marker and into the box. 

Replays showed he was a touch off-side, maybe, and with a deft flick of his left foot he guided the ball by the flapping Alphonse Areola.

It had given the underdogs some hope at the break. But then came Mbappe, and now PSG turn their attention to their opening domestic encounter against Nimes on August 12, and to a season that promises plenty.

"We are still working on creating our own style but this has been a good step to take," said Tuchel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kylian PSG Champions Trophy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp