Special Football Championship kicks off in Chennai

The inaugural Special Olympics International Football Championship got off to a great start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja (C) inaugurates the Special Olympics International Football Championship at JN Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja (C) inaugurates the Special Olympics International Football Championship at JN Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday | D Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The inaugural Special Olympics International Football Championship got off to a great start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Eleven teams will take part over the next three days. Initially 18 teams, including Pakistan, were supposed to play. 

However, due to various other championships and issues, they were not able to make it according to Cilvin Jayakumar, an organising official. “Even though teams pulled out, this is the first time such an event is happening with so many participants. We will definitely host more events in the future,” said the official. 

Navaneeth in semis

Navaneeth of TSA got the better of S Manikandan of Jawahar 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 in the boys’ sub-junior quarterfinals of the SIPC 7th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament.Results: (all quarterfinals): Boys: Sub-junior: Navaneeth (TSA) bt S Manikandan (Jawahar) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8; P Raghuram (Vinwin) bt MR Balamurugan (KTTC) 11-6, 11-5, 11-4; CM Mithreshwar (Jawahar) bt PB Abhinandh (Ch Ach) 11-7, 11-7, 11- 4; S Preyesh (CPS) bt S Tharun (MCC) 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9. Girls: Junior: M Nithya Shree (Ch Ach) bt DK Vedhalakshmi (MVM) 11-6, 10-12, 11-4, 4-11, 14-12; M Yazhini (Jawahar) bt V Vaishnavi (Jawahar) 11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 11- 9; B Kavya Shree (Jawahar) bt S Hrithika (LTTA) 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4; VS Sathvika (KGI) bt Shreya Shivakumar (Ch Ach) 11-13, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7. Cadet: N Sharvani (LTTA ) bt N Kaviya (AKG) 11-5, 11-4, 12-10; Shameena Shah (SDAT Mdu) bt M R Moksha (MVM) 11- 9, 11- 3, 11- 5; BR Nandhini (MVM) bt Joshitha (ARK) 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5; Hanshini (MST) bt H Yavanika (SPTTC) 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.

Fahad bags crown

Mohammed Fahad of Chennai defeated Megh Bhargav of Gujarat 6-3, 7-5 in the men’s singles final of the eNoah iSolution AITA National Series tennis tournament played at the MPTA-KTC courts.

Easy win for Vignesh

Thirty-nine players are leading the table with three points each at the end of the third round of the 12th international FIDE rating chess championship for children held at Modern Senior Secondary School. On the top board, Grandmaster N Vignesh of Kanchi exhibited an attacking game against Aditya Kashyap and won in 31 moves.

