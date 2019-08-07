Home Sport Football

Ajax held away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

The two sides will meet in Amsterdam for the return leg next week, with the winner facing Azerbaijan's Qarabag or APOEL of Cyprus in a playoff for the group stage. 

Published: 07th August 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax recovered to earn a 2-2 draw on their trip to PAOK Thessaloniki in Tuesday's first leg of the third qualifying round.

Dutch champions Ajax came within seconds of reaching the final last term but again must come through a series of qualifiers despite landing a 34th national title in May.

Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead on 10 minutes in Greece when his devilish free-kick grazed the head of a defender and flashed beyond PAOK goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis.

Former Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom levelled for PAOK, who went unbeaten last season on their way to winning the Greek title for the first time in more than three decades. 

Defender Leo Matos powered home a header to give PAOK the lead before half-time against an Ajax team that is rebuilding after losing Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer.

Veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar grabbed a fortuitous equaliser on 57 minutes when an attempted clearance smacked into his shin and rolled into the net. 

The two sides will meet in Amsterdam for the return leg next week, with the winner facing Azerbaijan's Qarabag or APOEL of Cyprus in a playoff for the group stage. 

Later, former European champions Red Star Belgrade were held 1-1 at home by FC Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb and Ferencvaros are also finely poised at 1-1 while Club Brugge take a 1-0 first leg lead to Dynamo Kiev next week.

Two-time European champions Porto travel to Krasnodar on Wednesday, while 1967 winners Celtic take on Romania's CFR Cluj in the first leg of their third round tie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Ajax PAOK Hakim Ziyech
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp