Home Sport Football

Sadio Mane looks fit, an option for match against Norwich City: Jurgen Klopp

Mane had played the Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal against Algeria. He had missed Liverpool's FA Community Shield match against Manchester City as he had taken a break for holidays.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool FC's manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday provided an update on team's forward player Sadio Mane, saying the player looks fit and will be considered as an option for Premier League opener against Norwich City.

"He only had two weeks off, so you don't lose anything - that is the good news at least! He looks fit. Yesterday was the first session with the team. He looks absolutely OK. Yes, he's an option," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Mane had played the Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal against Algeria. He had missed Liverpool's FA Community Shield match against Manchester City as he had taken a break for holidays.

The forward returned to the team's training camp on August 5.

"We have a lot of options, a lot of different line-ups. No player gave me a reason to leave him out, so we have hard decisions on a squad," Klopp said.

"It is not about playing the best football in history tomorrow. It is about playing the best football at this moment. We have to stay the team that nobody wants to play against because of that intensity," he added.

Liverpool had finished at the second place in the Premier League 2018/19 season with 97 points.

The Reds managed to win the Champions League as they had defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals.

The team had lost 5-4 in penalties against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 4.

Liverpool takes on Norwich City in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season on Friday, August 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Sadio Mane
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp