Home Sport Football

Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac to miss Newcastle clash due to 'security incidents'

Ozil and Kolasinac were caught in an attempted car-jacking in the English capital in July.

Published: 10th August 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ozil and Kolasinac

Kolasinac and Ozil were not the first footballers to be targeted on London's streets. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will miss their side's Premier League opener at Newcastle on Sunday after "further security incidents" involving the pair, the north London club announced.

Ozil and Kolasinac were caught in an attempted car-jacking in the English capital last month, with the defender leaping from the vehicle to confront the knife-wielding raiders while the former Germany international sped off to safety.

A statement from Arsenal on Friday said: "Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police."

ALSO READ | WATCH | Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil targeted by 'knife-wielding car-jackers'

Neither featured in the Emirates Cup pre-season defeat against Lyon just days after the initial incident, with Arsenal manager Unai Emery admitting they had not been in the right frame of mind after the terrifying confrontation.

Ozil's G-Wagon was blocked by the moped-riding thugs, who then brandished weapons before Kolasinac forced them to back off while locals near his home in the Childs Hill area of the city came to the pair's aid.

Ozil and his wife found safety at a Turkish restaurant, whose owner Yasmin Tahsimer revealed: "He called me while they were being chased and said 'come out, call the police please'.

"When they were chasing Ozil's car they were throwing big bricks at it and using a long metal pole. They damaged the car. The wives were inside and were frightened and scared."

German midfielder Ozil and Bosnian left-back Kolasinac had both featured in Arsenal's final friendly at Barcelona and were expected to be in contention to face Newcastle at St James' Park.

The suggestion of new incidents involving the players will be hugely concerning and the statement added: "The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

"We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.

"We will not be making any further comment on the matter."

ALSO READ | Unai Emery ponders selling more Arsenal stars

Arsenal are believed to have increased security around the duo following the incident, while World Cup winner Ozil had also hired minders to protect his property.

Kolasinac and Ozil were not the first footballers to be targeted on London's streets.

In 2016, Andy Carroll, a former West Ham player now at Newcastle, was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arsenal Mesut Ozil Sead Kolasinac Premier League Newcastle
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp