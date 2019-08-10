Home Sport Football

Unai Emery ponders selling more Arsenal stars

Arsenal have already let go of Alex Iwobi, Carl Jenkinson and former captain Laurent Koscielny this summer.

Published: 10th August 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Unai Emery

Emery hinted there could be more departures | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Manager Unai Emery says Arsenal can challenge for a top-four place in the Premier League despite admitting more players could leave before the European transfer deadlines.

Emery made six signings during the English transfer window, including Chelsea defender David Luiz and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.

ALSO READ | How the Premier League top six fared in the transfer window

But Alex Iwobi left for Everton, Carl Jenkinson moved to Nottingham Forest and former captain Laurent Koscielny departed acrimoniously for Bordeaux in recent days.

Koscielny's fellow centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and midfielder Mohamed Elneny have also been linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium.

And Gunners boss Emery hinted there could be more departures with Italian, German, French and Spanish teams able to add to their squads for several weeks.

"I am really delighted with our work. The club did everything to get the best players to help us and to make our squad stronger," Emery told reporters on Friday.

"As you can understand, we are changing players at the last moment and also with Laurent Koscielny, he was the first captain, and he left us five days ago.

"Also, we have had other players come in. Now we have the squad and we have finished the transfer market, but it's still open in other countries.

"Unfortunately, we can achieve the last moment finishing yesterday with some players but now in the next 25 days we could lose some players."

Arsenal start their Premier League campaign at Newcastle on Sunday, with the distinct possibility that none of their six new players will be in the starting line-up.

Tierney is nursing a groin problem and Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos took a heavy challenge to his ankle in last week's friendly defeat by Barcelona.

Luiz and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe are both short of full fitness.

"We are going to start Sunday with players who I am very convinced can perform now at 100 percent," Emery added.

"For some, that's impossible for them to achieve that performance for us because they arrived later or started training with us after injuries."

Lacazette injury worry

Alexandre Lacazette could also miss out as he continues his recovery from an ankle issue suffered in the Emirates Cup loss to Lyon.

Arsenal missed out on the top four by a single point and lost the Europa League final to Chelsea in Emery's first season.

ALSO READ | Premier League preview: Arsenal- What to expect, key players

But following their busy transfer window, former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery is now keen to push on and secure a return to the Champions League.

"The Premier League is the best competition in the world," he said. "We are going to work and be with a big challenge to compete in this competition to find the top four.

"The Premier League is the most important competition and we are going to start on Sunday and it is going to give us the regularity and consistency in 38 matches.

"It's the first way for us to achieve our targets and objectives to be in the top four, but we know it's going to be difficult."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arsenal Unai Emery Premier League
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp