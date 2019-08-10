Manchester City denied as first Premier League goal ruled out by VAR

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City were the first team to be denied a Premier League goal by VAR as Gabriel Jesus had a strike ruled out in their match at West Ham on Saturday.

The Video Assistant Referee technology is being used in the Premier League for the first time this season.

After the controversial system wasn't needed for a major decision in Liverpool's season-opening win against Norwich on Friday, it came into play at the London Stadium.

With City already leading 2-0, Brazilian forward Jesus tapped in from Raheem Sterling's cross to seemingly make it three.

But both teams took up their positions for the kick-off, VAR intervened to rule out the goal for a marginal offside call against Sterling, sparking huge cheers from the West Ham fans when the decision was announced on the scoreboard.

VAR was used in the FA Cup and League Cup last season before being given the green light by the Premier League for the new campaign.