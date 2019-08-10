Home Sport Football

Manchester City denied as first Premier League goal ruled out by VAR

After the controversial system wasn't needed for a major decision in Liverpool's season-opening win against Norwich on Friday, it came into play at the London Stadium.

Published: 10th August 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Players wait while a possible goal by Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is checked by VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City were the first team to be denied a Premier League goal by VAR as Gabriel Jesus had a strike ruled out in their match at West Ham on Saturday.

The Video Assistant Referee technology is being used in the Premier League for the first time this season.

After the controversial system wasn't needed for a major decision in Liverpool's season-opening win against Norwich on Friday, it came into play at the London Stadium.

With City already leading 2-0, Brazilian forward Jesus tapped in from Raheem Sterling's cross to seemingly make it three.

ALSO READ | Hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling fires Manchester City to 5-0 West Ham rout

But both teams took up their positions for the kick-off, VAR intervened to rule out the goal for a marginal offside call against Sterling, sparking huge cheers from the West Ham fans when the decision was announced on the scoreboard.

VAR was used in the FA Cup and League Cup last season before being given the green light by the Premier League for the new campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City VAR West Ham Gabriel Jesus
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp