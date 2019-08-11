Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi unlikely to play La Liga opener

Messi is currently suffering from a calf strain and due to this he even missed Barcelona's trip to the United States.

Published: 11th August 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Messi

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde revealed that it is unlikely that Lionel Messi will feature in the club's La Liga opener which will be played against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi is currently suffering from a calf strain and due to this he even missed Barcelona's trip to the United States.

"He's in the recovery process and I don't know if he will be ready for the start of La Liga. It's looking difficult," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

Barcelona registered a massive 4-0 win over Napoli on Sunday in a club-friendly match. Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for the club and Luiz Suarez scored two goals in the match. Ousmane Dembele also netted a goal in the match.

"Goalscorers are always boosted by the chances they get, by goals... it's good for them to have a good relationship with the goal," he said.

"He had clear chances to score earlier, too. I am happy that all the forwards scored, including him (Griezmann), above all because he gives us a lot in attack with his movement. It's positive to see how he's playing," Valverde added.

Barcelona will play against Athletic Bilbao on August 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi La Liga Athletic Bilbao
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp