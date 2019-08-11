We hope Neymar comes back: Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena

By ANI

LEEDS: Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena said that it would hurt him if Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar will join their 'eternal rival' Real Madrid while hoping for the return of 27-year-old Camp Nou.

Neymar made a move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. However, there have been rumours indicating that the forward is likely to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"It would hurt if Neymar went to our eternal rival, especially after playing [for Barcelona]. We hope that he comes back. He's a spectacular player, one of the best in the world," Goal.com quoted Alena as saying.

Alena said it would be an 'amazing' signing if Neymar joins Barcelona.

"If he comes back it would be an amazing signing, it would be an incredible way to close the transfer window. He would make us all better," he said.