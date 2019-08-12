Home Sport Football

Three things we learned from Manchester United's 4-0 win over Chelsea

In the battle between two former club legends in the dugout, it was  Solskjaer who came out on top in Lampard's managerial debut in the Premier League.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Maguire and Pogba

Maguire and Pogba set the tone for United | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: After a chastening few months following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment on a permanent basis as Manchester United manager, there is cause for optimism again at Old Trafford after romping to a 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Solskjaer insisted ahead of the match that he did not sense the negativity that appeared online from fans in the wake of Thursday's transfer deadline passing with only three new arrivals in the form of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, while no replacement was brought in for the departing Romelu Lukaku up front.

ALSO READ | Three things we learned from the Premier League

And the Norwegian was initially proved right as all three new boys played their part in a resounding victory, while the wantaway Paul Pogba came to life after half-time and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial showed their capability to cope without Lukaku.

Maguire's presence pays off

United paid a world-record fee for a defender to match Leicester's demands for Maguire at £80 million ($96.2 million) last week and the hope that the England centre-back can match the transformative impact made by Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool got off to a good start.

United recorded just two clean sheets at home in the league all of last season, and are already halfway to that tally as Maguire marshalled the back line, while at right-back, 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka played with a maturity beyond his years.

"He's done exactly what we signed him for -- his presence in both boxes, his composure and calmness on the ball, and he is a leader," said Solskjaer of Maguire.

The Red Devils still needed to ride their luck at times. Chelsea twice hit the woodwork in the first half through Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri, but crucially David de Gea also played his part in keeping a clean sheet.

De Gea made a string of uncharacteristic errors towards the end of last season, including against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in April that realistically ended United's hopes of Champions League qualification.

Named captain with Ashley Young demoted to the bench to make way for Wan-Bissaka, the Spaniard embraced that responsibility with important saves from Ross Barkley and Emerson to preserve United's lead either side of half-time.

"He's contributed on and off the ball today," said Solskjaer of De Gea's steadying influence.

ALSO READ | Manchester United inflict 4-0 thrashing on Lampard's Chelsea

Pogba plays provider

The other cloud hanging over United's summer has been Pogba's public declarations that he would like a move away from the club.

Despite the transfer window remaining open in Spain until September 2, it is inconceivable United could let the French World Cup winner leave for Real Madrid given their lack of midfield cover.

Pogba has been an infuriating presence for many United fans and coaches over the past three years. With the talent to dominate games, he can too often be a peripheral figure, but showed what he is capable of with two moments of magic to create the final two goals.

A long pass picked out Rashford's run perfectly for United's third before he showed both his power and poise to burst through the Chelsea defence before teeing up James for the fourth.

Rashford and Martial clinical

The failure to replace Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez's loss of form means the pressure is on Rashford and Martial to drastically improve on the 13 and 12 goals they scored respectively last season.

"I'm so pleased for Anthony scoring from five yards after a cross," said Solskjaer, a clinical striker himself in his playing days, who has emphasised the need for both to spend more time in the box rather than out wide.

The clinical finishing on show from Rashford and Martial proved to be the difference between the sides as Chelsea suffered a humiliating scoreline despite having more shots on goal.

"We made four mistakes and they were clinical in the way they put them away," said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after a dreadful start to his reign in charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League Manchester United Chelsea Harry Maguire Paul Pogba
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp