Home Sport Football

Inaki Williams signs nine-year deal with Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams, who was linked with a move away from Athletic Bilbao, signed a contract that increased his release clause from 80 to 135 million euros.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams went on to score a career-best 12 goals last season in La Liga. | AFP

By AFP

MADRID: Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has signed a new nine-year contract that will increase his release clause to 135 million euros, the club announced on Monday. 

Williams' previous release clause had been set at 80 million euros and the 25-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window. 

"Inaki Williams has prolonged his contract with Athletic Club until June 30, 2028," read a statement from the club. "His termination clause is set at 135 million." 

The Bilbao-born striker ended a run of 40 league games at home without scoring in January by hitting two against Sevilla at San Mames. 

He went on to score a career-best 12 goals last season in La Liga. 

"I'm very happy. It is a pride for me to continue to be tied to this great club that has given me everything," Williams said. 

"Thank you for supporting me, above all for always being with me during the bad times. It's a day to be happy and hopefully great things will come because what I want is to make this club, if it's possible, even bigger." 

Bilbao play La Liga champions Barcelona at home on Friday in the opening fixture of the season. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
La Liga Athletic Bilbao Inaki Williams
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp