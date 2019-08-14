Real Madrid loan rising goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Valladolid

By UNI

MADRID: Spanish Liga Santander side Valladolid have agreed a loan deal for Real Madrid's Ukrainian international goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for the coming season.

The 20-year-old joined Real Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season and spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Leganes, where he made seven appearances in the league and cup and conceded just seven goals.

He was a standout performer in the recent Under-20 World Cup celebrated in Poland, being the winner of the 'Golden Gloves' award for the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

Valladolid's Director of Sport, Miguel Angel Gomez welcomed the signing saying Lunin was "a keeper who was named as the best in the Under-20 World Cup and he has several very interesting facets to his game."

Valladolid kick off the 2019 season with a difficult trip to play Betis on Saturday night.