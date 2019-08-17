Home Sport Football

'Proud' Frank Lampard eyes first Chelsea win in home debut

After successive defeats in his opening two competitive games in charge, Blues legend Lampard is desperate to get his reign up and running with three points this weekend.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard admits his first match as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge will be a proud occasion, but only a win against Leicester will make Sunday's homecoming a truly memorable occasion.

After successive defeats in his opening two competitive games in charge, Blues legend Lampard is desperate to get his reign up and running with three points this weekend.

The 41-year-old, Chelsea's record goal-scorer, is certain to get a hero's welcome from his adoring fans despite the frustrating start to the season.

A crushing 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in Chelsea's opening game of the Premier League campaign was followed by Wednesday's penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the European Super Cup in Istanbul.

Both performances featured moments of promise for Chelsea, but Lampard knows he will be judged on results, making it essential to avoid a third consecutive defeat when Leicester visit west London.

"I'm proud to manage this club. I've been back a few times and had great support," Lampard said.

"It will be an emotional, special day for me but the important thing is trying to get the three points and that's what I am really worried about."

"There were good parts of the Man United game that got lost in the result but not lost on me -- against Liverpool, we played one of the top teams in the world and really matched them."

Lampard has only one season of managerial experience in the second tier with Derby, but his strong connection with Chelsea persuaded owner Roman Abramovich to hire him in the close-season.

It was a bold move and Lampard is enduring a baptism of fire after Chelsea sold star playmaker Eden Hazard while operating under a transfer ban that has forced him to turn to the club's youngsters.

'Big challenge'

Lampard is still getting settled into the job and he acknowledges Leicester, who opened the season with a goalless draw against Wolves, will pose a stern test to his hopes of a maiden win.

"It's a big game for us in front of our home fans for the first time this season," Lampard said ahead of the game against Brendan Rodgers' team.

ALSO READ | Frank Lampard sees positives as Chelsea miss out on Super Cup

"Leicester are very much a team that should be respected for the players and manager they have got and how they have performed in recent years.

"I know Brendan well. He's a fantastic manager. He's got a great group of players there. They will be well-coached so we are going to have a big challenge.

"Our mindset is important. It's been a strange two games. We can't think the strong performance on Wednesday will replicate itself just because we walk out on that pitch. It's important we tackle it head on with a real focus."

Lampard was forced to condemn racist abuse of Tammy Abraham on social media after the young Chelsea striker missed the decisive penalty against Liverpool. 

It remains to be seen if Abraham returns to the team after he started the United game and was then a substitute against Liverpool as Olivier Giroud came in.

Lampard also has German defender Antonio Rudiger and Brazilian winger Willian back in contention after the pair returned to training.

Rodgers, who worked in Chelsea's backroom staff during Lampard's playing career, believes the inexperienced manager will prove a success in the long-term.

"In the games I have seen, Chelsea have played with a good tempo and intensity," Rodgers said. 

"Frank understands the importance of giving those young players a chance, but he also knows he has to win matches and get results, and I believe he will do well there."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Stamford Bridge Leicester Frank Lampard Premier League
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp