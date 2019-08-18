Home Sport Football

VAR denies Manchester City victory against Tottenham again in 2-2 draw

VAR denied Manchester City against Tottenham for the second time in four months as the visitors secured a 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

Published: 18th August 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Lucas Moura, right, celebrates with Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, after scoring his side's second goal.

Tottenham's Lucas Moura, right, celebrates with Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, after scoring his side's second goal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City suffered a familiar feeling of seeing a late winner against Tottenham ruled out by VAR as the visitors secured a 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Saturday despite being largely outclassed by the Premier League champions.

Spurs won a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie between the sides on away goals last season when Raheem Sterling had an injury-time strike ruled out by VAR and City were denied once more when Gabriel Jesus saw a stoppage-time winner disallowed on review for a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

City twice led through Sterling and Sergio Aguero, but just like in last season's European clash between the sides, the hosts were susceptible on the counter-attack and at set-pieces.

Erik Lamela's long range effort briefly brought Spurs level in the first-half and substitute Lucas Moura equalised with his first touch 11 minutes into the second period as Mauricio Pochettino's men scored with their only two shots on target.

A share of the points sees both sides fall two points behind Liverpool just two games into the new season, but on this evidence another shootout between City and Liverpool for the title looks likely.

ALSO READ: Liverpool beats Southampton 2-1 for second win to open EPL

Pep Guardiola made four changes to the side that started City's title defence with a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham last weekend with the introduction of Nicolas Otamendi, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Aguero only underlining the incredible strength in depth amassed by the English champions.

However, it was Sterling, who scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of the season, who posed the biggest threat early on and opened the scoring with a fine header from a delightful cross by Kevin de Bruyne.

City had been utterly dominant for the first quarter of the match, but were hit with a sucker punch just three minutes after going in front.

Lamela was afforded acres of space inside the City half and took advantage of poor position by Ederson to curl home an equaliser from well outside the box.

The goal briefly gave Spurs the belief Pochettino had talked of before the game that they can push City and Liverpool for a three-way title race this season.

However, that quickly evaporated as the hosts took control again thanks to another sensational De Bruyne assist as this time Aguero converted the Belgian's low cross.

ALSO READ: Aubameyang sinks Burnley to maintain Arsenal's winning start

De Bruyne's three assists in a 4-3 City win that still was not enough to progress in the Champions League when these sides met in April was his highlight of an injury-ravaged campaign.

And he should have had a hat-trick of assists before half-time as Gundogan side-footed wide another inviting low cross into the box.

The one-way traffic continued after half-time as Hugo Lloris saved from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bernardo Silva to keep Tottenham in the game.

Yet, there was another twist as Lucas ran straight on the pitch to flick home Lamela's corner with his head.

Spurs did not manager another effort on goal as City laid seige to their goal in search of a winner.

Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero, who was embroiled in an argument with Guardiola after leaving the field.

The Argentine striker and his manager had reconciled any differences as they hugged each other in celebration when Jesus coolly slotted into the bottom corner in the 94th minute to seemingly win the game.

But replays showed the ball broke to the Brazilian via the arm of Laporte and City's ecstasy turned to agony again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Tottenham Premier League
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp