Home Sport Football

‘Spiderman’ calls for confidence far from home

Personally for Gurpreet, the last few months has been a refreshing change.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s name was among 19 for Arjuna Award on Saturday

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The appointment of coach Igor Stimac has brought plenty of optimism into Indian football. The Croatian has tried to implement a passing style and has had opportunities for trial and error at the King’s Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. While some results were promising, there were areas that required attention too. The team’s away form is one of them. Despite winning against Thailand recently and securing a draw against Oman last December, their performance on the road is an area of concern, especially with stronger teams in fray for the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup 2022 in September.

However, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, nicknamed Spiderman, doesn’t agree. He feels that the team’s inability to hold on to games is something that will bother India going forward. “I think the away form has been good as well if you take into account the last 10 games or so. But we need to have more confidence when we are playing away as well. It’s not that we can’t score goals away from home. We have scored goals before and we need to keep that heat alive and make sure we get something out of it,” Gurpreet told this daily as he prepares to join a camp that will start in Goa on Monday.

With the team having a good balance of youngsters and experience, Gurpreet is playing a dual role. While he has been a solid custodian for the national team, Stimac has also asked the Bengaluru FC star to help him mould the next generation of players. Stimac’s love for giving chance to youngsters is well known and Gurpreet is of the opinion that the youngsters shouldn’t be burdened with responsibilities immediately and should rather be eased into it. “I need to be a good example on and off the pitch. Because I can tell from my experience that as a junior player, I used to learn from my seniors. And I will ensure that the environment that they are in is a light-hearted one. We try and be a little funny off the pitch and keep them in the loop and make sure they are happy.” 

A day after Gurpreet was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award, the 27-year-old is only focussing on how to help the team in September. While there hasn’t been much contact with teammates, he did have the occasional chats with players like Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. And both, according to him, resonated the same feelings ahead of the qualifiers — difficult but not impossible. 

Personally for Gurpreet, the last few months has been a refreshing change. A part of it is down to goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic. Rogic reminds Gurpreet of the time he spent in Norway playing for Stabaek Football. “He is from a similar level (Norway). The training methods are very demanding and difficult. But at the end of the day, it is satisfying because it is benefitting me.” However, Gurpreet wished that all these facilities came to him while he was younger. “I wish I had training like these when I 15. I could have turned out much much better.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac Intercontinental Cup King’s Cup World Cup 2022 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp