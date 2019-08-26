Gokulam’s win will reinvigorate football in Kerala: I M Vijayan

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The year 1997 was a landmark one for football in Kerala. It was the year when FC Kochin created history by becoming the first club from the state to win the prestigious Durand Cup.

The fact that they beat the mighty Mohun Bagan in the final amplified their achievement and left a lasting legacy for football in the state.

I M Vijayan, who was one of the stars of that team, sees a lot of similarities between FC Kochin’s triumph 22-year’s ago and Gokulam’s win this year. The Malabarians beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

“FC Kochin brought the title to Kerala for the first time and we all know how it helped football in the state. Gokulam’s title triumph will once again galvanize the sport in the state. Winning such a historic tournament - whether it is the Durand Cup or Federation Cup - carries a lot of prestige,” said Vijayan.

He had scored twice in the 1997 final and the veteran went onto attain legendary status in Indian football. The 50-year-old feels that having a club competing at the national stage, tasting success and that too by relying a lot on local talent is commendable.

“They fielded around five to six local players in the starting eleven and have been giving them opportunities throughout the tournament. This is a big boost for Kerala footballers because every player won’t get to play the ISL. That’s why this becomes all the more significant,” he said.

There are other similarities between FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala FC as both tasted success during their formative years.

FC Kochin was formed in 1997 and in the same year, they went onto lift the title.

Gokulam, meanwhile, was founded in 2017 and they have won the title in only their third year of existence.



Sustaining a club in India is not easy and FC Kochin was dissolved in 2004. Vijayan feels that the club owners of Gokulam deserve a lot of credit for their commitment.

“They have taken a lot of risk and effort to run a football club in Kerala. It shows their commitment and there is a willingness to invest in the team and promote local talent. And at the end of the day, winning trophies is a great reward for all the effort put in.”