Home Sport Football

Dynamite debut: Romelu Lukaku scores as Conte's Inter reign starts in style

Lukaku -- a 65 million euros summer signing from Manchester United -- scored the third goal on the hour mark at the San Siro.

Published: 27th August 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium, in Milan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku scored on his Inter Milan debut as new coach Antonio Conte's reign got off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over promoted Lecce on Monday.

"There was a spark, but now we must become dynamite," said Conte as he begins his campaign to topple eight-time holders Juventus.

Lukaku -- a 65 million euros ($73 million) summer signing from Manchester United -- scored the third goal on the hour mark at the San Siro.

A blunder by Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel parried the ball into the path of Lautaro Martinez allowing Lukaku to finish off.

The 26-year-old turned and took a bow in front of the jubilant Inter fans among the 65,000 crowd.

"Lukaku entered the world of Inter in the best way, with great humility," said Conte. 

"He's a gentle giant, a giant with a smile. He is ready to work for the team. But not only Romelu, Lautaro also played very well."

Croatian Marcelo Brozovic had opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a powerful strike for his 15th goal in his sixth season with Inter.

But another new signing Stefano Sensi, a summer loan from Sassuolo, also found a way through three minutes later.

Lecce played the last quarter of an hour a man down after Brazilian Diego Farias saw red in his first game for a studs on tackle on his former Cagliari teammate Nicolo Barella.

Antonio Candreva blasted in the fourth goal on 84 minutes, allowing Inter to match champions Juventus and runners-up Napoli who both won their opening league matches at the weekend.

Juventus beat Parma 1-0, with Napoli edging a seven-goal thriller at Fiorentina 4-3.

"We started off well with the right intensity and desire, respecting the idea of what I wanted," said Conte. 

"Then at 2-0 I didn't like what I saw from the lads. Too relaxed, losing intensity under pressure.

"We need to improve both mentally and physically but I am very happy and satisfied, I like working with these guys who have always shown great commitment.

"Let's celebrate until midnight, from tomorrow we think of Cagliari, it will be a difficult trip," he added of next weekend's game in Sardinia.

Icardi 'irritates'

Conte's arrival at Chinese-owned Inter has raised expectations of a first Serie A title since 2010.

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss took over from Luciano Spalletti who secured Champions League football with a fourth-place finish last season.

The 50-year-old's coaching credentials include three Serie A titles with Juventus from 2012 to 2014, and the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017.

And former Italy boss Conte's first game was against his hometown club Lecce, the team where he started his playing career, and who are back in Serie A after seven years.

The sideshow surrounding former Inter captain Mauro Icardi continued with the Argentine not named on the bench.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta insisted there was no room in the club for the forward, with the transfer window closing on September 2.

Icardi has rejected moves away from the San Siro despite being frozen out of the team and stripped of the captain's armband last season amid a protracted contract dispute.

Icardi's wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, said he wants to remain at Inter and had been told to stay by senior club bosses.

"We greeted Wanda Nara's comments with a bit of irritation, both for the timing and the method," Marotta told sports broadcaster DAZN before Monday's game.

"I absolutely deny that any of the club management, and in particular (president) Steven Zhang, have invited Icardi to stay."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp