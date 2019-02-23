Home Sport Football

Depleted Minerva host Neroca in penultimate home I-League game

The defending champions are currently placed in the ninth spot with 14 points from 16 games, while Neroca FC are placed fifth with 26 points from 17 matches.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Minerva Punjab FC vs Neroca FC (File Photo | I-League website)

By PTI

PANCHKULA: Out of the title race, defending champions Minerva Punjab FC are all set to host Northeastern outfit Neroca FC in their penultimate Hero I-League home match here on Saturday.

The defending champions are currently placed in the ninth spot with 14 points from 16 games, while Neroca FC are placed fifth with 26 points from 17 matches.

In the first leg when Neroca FC hosted Minerva, the game ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have just garnered one point from their last six games and have not been able to secure a win since December 4 last year when they defeated second-placed East Bengal 1-0 in Kolkata.

What adds to their woes is the fact that Minerva has scored just twice in their last nine encounters and go into Saturday's game after suffering a shocking 0-2 defeat to Indian Arrows in their last match.

In between, the Punjab outfit played against Iranian Club Saipa FC in the AFC Champions League Preliminary Round 2 at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Tehran, Iran which eventually they lost by a margin of 0-4.

"We are pretty confident about Saturday's game after Neroca's performance in the last few games. We will be playing our game and hope the players will have the capacity to take what is coming," Minerva coach Sachin Badadhe, who got his AFC 'A' License of late, said.

"We weren't able to concentrate in a few of our games but now the team is playing better. Our foreign players have started playing good football. We have been practising hard and are looking for positive results."

Neroca, on the other hand, have lost three in their last six encounters having drawn twice and won one.

The arrival of Bhutanese striker Chencho Gyeltshen has only added more sheen to Neroca's attacking line.

"In the first game, we were very unlucky but I have seen my team who can perform better than the opponents. We have to give our best and take three points. Yes, we couldn't beat them at our home but we have another chance Saturday at their home and we have to take this chance with both hands," Neroca coach Manuel Fraile said.

"Minerva have a few new players who can damage us heavily. We have to be very careful but my team is ready."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minerva Punjab FC Hero I-League Neroca FC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp