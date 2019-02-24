Home Sport Football

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic out for two weeks after missing Liverpool clash

Matic was replaced by Scott McTominay in United's starting line-up against Liverpool and could now miss the PSG second leg.

Published: 24th February 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nemanja Matic

Injury woes continue to mount for Solskjaer | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will be sidelined for two weeks after being ruled out of Sunday's clash against Liverpool.

Matic was a surprise absence from United's team-sheet for the Premier League showdown with title-chasing Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the Serb was injured in training during the week but didn't specify the problem.

"He got injured during one of the training sessions a few days ago," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"We tried to get him fit for the game but it wasn't to be and he'll probably be out for a couple of weeks. But we'll manage without him."

Matic was replaced by Scott McTominay in United's starting line-up.

He could now miss United's Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and key league games as they chase a top-four finish.

Virgil Van Dijk returned to the Liverpool team as Jurgen Klopp made two changes.

The Dutch defender came in for Naby Keita, while midfielder James Milner replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Liverpool can go three points clear of leaders Manchester City if they beat bitter rivals United.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League Manchester United Liverpool Nemanja Matic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp