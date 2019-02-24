Home Sport Football

Paulo Dybala extends Juventus' lead with Bologna winner

Napoli, who are in second place, are now 16 points behind the Serie A leaders ahead of their game against Parma on Sunday.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:28 PM

Paulo Dybala

Juventus are running away with the Serie A title | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Paulo Dybala sent Juventus 16 points clear at the top of Serie A on Sunday with a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Bologna.

After a spotty Juventus display that saw hosts Bologna on top for long periods, Dybala came off the bench to snatch the three points.

Defender Danilo deflected Blaise Matuidi's low 67th-minute cross straight to the Argentine international in front of a gaping goal, and he slotted past Lukasz Skorupski.

Juventus moved further ahead of Napoli who play Parma later on Sunday.

Bologna stay third-from-bottom on 18 points and three from safety, despite pushing Juve, much-changed from the side that lost 2-0 at Atletico Madrid midweek, all the way and almost equalising in the final minute when Mattia Perin pushed Nicola Sansone's long-range drive onto the post.

SPAL picked a point at Sassuolo and moved five points ahead of Bologna thanks to Andrea Petagna's 68th-minute equaliser from the spot. 

Rock-bottom Chievo held Genoa to a goalless draw.

Sampdoria's veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella struck the winner from the spot in the second half against Cagliari to bag his 17th goal of the season. Ninth-place Sampdoria remain in touch with the European places.

On Saturday, Edin Dzeko's 95th-minute winner completed Roma's fightback at lowly Frosinone as they won 3-2 to keep pace with fourth-placed AC Milan, easy 3-0 winners at home to Bologna's relegation rivals Empoli on Friday night.

Rejuvenated Dzeko has four goals in his last four league games after his brace at the Stadio Benito Stirpe, following a fallow few months up front for Eusebio Di Francesco's inconsistent side.

Dzeko's winner, which came after he had equalised Camillo Ciano's comical fifth-minute opener for Frosinone, kept Roma one point behind Milan, who occupy the final Champions League place, ahead of next week's Rome derby against Lazio. 

Lazio are six points behind Roma after their match with Udinese set for Monday night was postponed as it was considered too close to the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final against Milan.

Simone Inzaghi's side are level on 38 points with Atalanta and Torino, who beat Atalanta 2-0 on Saturday with goals either side of half-time from Armando Izzo and Iago Falque.

Fiorentina can join the trio with a win over third-placed Inter Milan in Florence in Sunday's late game.

TAGS
Serie A Juventus Paulo Dybala

Comments

