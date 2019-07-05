Home Sport Football

Paul Pogba 'in process' of leaving Manchester United, says agent

Mino Raiola claimed the Man United bosses know that the World Cup winner wants to leave the Premier League giants.

Paul Pogba

The midfielder has had a topsy-turvy stay at Old Trafford since joining in 2016. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is "in the process" of organising a move away from Manchester United for the Frenchman, he told The Times on Friday.

The midfielder has had a topsy-turvy stay at Old Trafford since joining for a then-world-record fee of 105 million euros (£89.3 million) in 2016 from Juventus.

"Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes," Raiola said in an interview with British newspaper The Times.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are."

Raiola also cast doubt over whether Pogba would join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad on their pre-season tour of Australia, with the players due to fly out on Sunday.

United had previously insisted Pogba would be on the flight.

"I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day," said Raiola.

Pogba had said while in Tokyo last month that it "could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

Despite scoring 16 goals this season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Ignoring Pogba's often-lethargic displays, Solskjaer had planned to offer him the role of vice-captain this season in an attempt to persuade the star to remain in Manchester.

However, Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus have repeatedly been linked with Pogba, who is contracted to United until 2021.

Real is believed to be the 26-year-old's preferred destination and in March he said the Spanish giants were "a dream club for every player".

The saga over Pogba's future is likely to drag on for several weeks.

The English transfer window closes on August 8, but the Italian window doesn't shut until August 23, while the Spanish transfer deadline is September 2.

