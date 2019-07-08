Home Sport Football

Bengaluru boy scores goal to land spot in Homeless World Cup in UK

BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, will be sponsoring Satish's all-expense paid trip.

Published: 08th July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Satish Kumar

20-year-old Satish Kumar 

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Satish Kumar failed his SSLC exams a few years ago, he was so dejected at the thought of not knowing what life had in store for him. But a few years down the line, the 20-year-old, who chose to give his everything to football, has managed to make a name for himself. About a month-and-a-half ago, Kumar “couldn’t believe” that he had been selected to play in the Homeless World Cup in Brute Park, Cardiff, UK, an annual football tournament organised by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, a social organisation that advocates the end of homelessness through the sport. 

Currently in Nagpur to undergo the second round of training before he leaves for Cardiff in mid-August, Kumar will be going on an all-expense paid trip sponsored by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, which has partnered with Slum Soccer to take 16 beneficiaries to Cardiff to attend this week-long football festival.

“I had lost my motivation after failing my 10th standard board examination. When I didn’t pass my exams, people suggested that I should take up a job. But since I had been playing football since I was in Class 6, I decided I should give it a try. But my family wasn’t convinced thinking that there was no life in this. But I wanted one chance to prove myself. And that required a lot of hard work. Reaching where I am today, despite family apprehensions, has been a big achievement,” says Kumar, who recalls having requested a coach in his area to teach him the sport.

Every once in a while, Kumar–  whose father works as a painter, which helps takes care of only their basic expenses – takes up a handyman job of washing tiles which gives him Rs 300 a day. And with his earnings, he purchases gear – boots and stockings from locals stores –for himself. He’s been lucky to have got shoes from a well-wisher. “The turning point in my life came when I played the Bangalore league A division and qualified for the Bangalore Super Division in 2018,” he says. 

Kumar’s gone from one achievement to the next, including playing the Slum Soccer’s National Inclusion Cup where he showed his talent and got selected to attend trials for the upcoming Homeless World Cup and has been finally selected as one of the representatives. 

A typical day now includes two-and-a-half hours of practice in the morning and evening, which has intensified ahead of his departure. “We were told that the courts in foreign countries are different from the ones here,” he says, adding that at home he teaches underprivileged kids the game twice a week. “I want to show them how I reached where I have and what I did to be here,” he says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Homeless World Cup UK Homeless World Cup 2018 Bangalore Super Division Bengaluru boy UK football BookASmile Bengaluru Slum Soccer
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp