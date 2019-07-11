Home Sport Football

Solskjaer dismisses Paul Pogba speculation as 'agents talking'

Uncertainty has also surrounded David de Gea's future but Solskjaer said he was optimistic about the goalkeeper remaining at Old Trafford, despite only one year remaining on his contract.  

Published: 11th July 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Pogba, Solskjaer

Paul Pogba and Solskjaer. (File | AP)

By AFP

PERTH: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday dismissed speculation that Paul Pogba is to leave Old Trafford, saying there had been "no bids" for the midfielder and "agents talk all the time".

The 26-year-old World Cup-winner's future has overshadowed United's pre-season tour since they arrived in Perth on Monday, with Real Madrid and Juventus rumoured as possible destinations.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, told UK radio station talkSPORT on Tuesday that "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on".

But Solskjaer, who took the reins from Jose Mourinho last December, said it was "business as usual" and warned the club were under no pressure to offload Pogba, or anyone else.

"There are no bids for our players. Agents talk all the time. We are Manchester United, we don't have to sell players," he said at a press conference after training ahead of matches in the Western Australia city against Perth Glory on Saturday and Leed United on Tuesday. 

"When you're at Manchester United you expect all these things to pop up in the summer."

Footage on social media Tuesday  suggested Pogba and teammate Jesse Lingard had clashed on the trip, but Solskjaer said there had been no dust-up and that the Frenchman had been on the end of unfair press treatment.

- 'Top, top bloke' -

"With Paul, it looks like it's going to be a media, I don't want to call it, but it's an agenda against Paul," he said. 

"He's a top, top bloke. He's a great professional. He's never been any problem.

"Jesse and Paul were walking around and it's been portrayed as a fight between the two boys. There are no problems between the boys. Pre-season has been very good so far."

Uncertainty has also surrounded David de Gea's future but Solskjaer said he was optimistic about the goalkeeper remaining at Old Trafford, despite only one year remaining on his contract.  

"David has had a summer where he's been negotiating and we hope we're going to get it sorted," Solskjaer said. 

"I'm positive, of course with David I've said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal."

United have been linked with Southampton's Mario Lemina and Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen among others, but the United manager remained coy on his transfer targets. 

"We are still in the market. We are patient. We don't have to overspend. We want the right players for the right price," he said.

Solskjaer said he expected Alexis Sanchez, who limped out of Chile's Copa America third-place play-off defeat by Argentina on Saturday, to be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

After playing the two matches in Perth, United will travel on for further pre-season games in Singapore and China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp