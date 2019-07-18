Home Sport Football

Five things to know about Cup of Nations finalists Algeria, Senegal

There are seven France-based players, including defenders Ramy Bensebaini and Mehdi Zeffane from Rennes, and three each from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Mahrez, Mane

For Champions League-winning Mane or Premier League-winning Mahrez, it'll be a season to savour. | AP

By AFP

CAIRO: Five things to know about each of the Africa Cup of Nations finalists, Algeria and Senegal:

Algeria

-- Captain and winger Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City is the only Premier League representative. The other England-based Algerian, midfielder Adlene Guedioura, is with second-tier Nottingham Forest. 

-- There are seven France-based players, including defenders Ramy Bensebaini and Mehdi Zeffane from Rennes, and three each from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

-- Guedioura is the oldest player in the squad at 33 and Hicham Boudaoui, the only Algeria-based footballer, the youngest at 19.

-- Algeria have appeared in two previous Cup of Nations finals, both against Nigeria. They were hammered 3-0 in Lagos in 1980 and won 1-0 in Algiers 10 years later.

-- Many African national teams choose an animal to be part of their nickname and Algeria opted for the fox with the national team known as the Desert Foxes.

Senegal

-- Captain and defender Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), midfielder Idrissa Gueye (Everton) and star forward Sadio Mane (Liverpool) play in the Premier League. 

-- There are eight France-based players in the squad, including goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo and forwards Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr from Rennes.

ALSO READ | Africa Cup of Nations final much more than Mane vs Mahrez

-- Defender Saliou Ciss from French second-tier club Valenciennes is the oldest player at 30 and forward Krepin Diatta from Club Brugge the youngest at 20.

-- This will be the second final appearance by Senegal after losing on penalties to Cameroon in 2002 having drawn 0-0 after extra time in Bamako.

-- The national team are known as the Teranga Lions. Teranga means hospitality or welcoming generosity in Wolof, the most widely spoken language in the west African country.

TAGS
Riyad Mahrez Sadio Mane Algeria Africa Cup of Nations Senegal
