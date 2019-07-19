Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches AIFF Golden Baby Leagues Handbook

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Friday launched the All India Football Federation's Golden Baby Leagues handbook 2019-20 on the sidelines of the Intercontinental Cup here.

The sports minister was accompanied by AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.

The launch marked the renaming of the 'AIFF Baby Leagues' to 'AIFF Golden Baby Leagues', with the emphasis being laid for ages under 6 to under 12 both for girls and boys.

"Baby League sounds very cute to me. The actual scouting has to start from a very young age. I have been explained how it's planned by the AIFF.

"I'm really interested to see the result of that. We'll look to put more emphasis on the Golden Baby League tournament," Rijiju said.

The handbook is a guide to help the stakeholder to organise the Golden Baby League.

The Leagues aim to provide access to football in localities irrespective of gender, religion, economic background, or ethnic origin.

The league can be organised by anyone as long as the handbook guidelines are met.