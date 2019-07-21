Home Sport Football

Edward Nketiah strikes again in Arsenal's 3-0 friendly win over Fiorentina

The 20-year-old striker, who fired the game-winner two minutes from time in a win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, picked up right where he left off with goals in the 15th and 66th minutes.

Fiorentina's Szymon Zurkovski, right, battles Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, left, for the ball during the second half of an International Champions Cup soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Youngster Edward Nketiah made it three goals in two matches Saturday with a brace that boosted Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly in North Carolina.

Joseph Willock added an exclamation point with a goal to make it 3-0 in the 89th.

Fiorentina could have made things more difficult for the Gunners but for a series of missed chances in the first half and solid work by Emi Martinez in the Arsenal goal.

Nketiah displayed a crisp scoring touch, putting Arsenal up 1-0 as he seized on Sead Kolasinac's low cross, dodged his defender and fired home with his right foot.

He was perfectly positioned in the 66th to slot home a pass from Alexandre Lacazette after good work up the left side by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The victory in sweltering heat before a crowd of 34,902 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte made it three wins in three matches for Arsenal in a tour that began with unsettled captain Laurent Koscielny refusing to make the trip in a bid to force a transfer.

On Tuesday Unai Emery's men take on Real Madrid at FedEx Field, home of the NFL's Washington Redskins.

