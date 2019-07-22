Home Sport Football

Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals he cried when Vincent Kompany left Manchester City

Kompany made a move to Anderlecht but Zinchenko said that he would like to stay in touch with the 33-year-old.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Photo | AFP)

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko said that the unexpected departure of Vincent Kompany from the club made him cry.

"I was crying because nobody was expecting that. But that's football, nobody knows what could happen," Goal.com quoted Zinchenko as saying.

Kompany made a move to Anderlecht but Zinchenko said that he would like to stay in touch with the 33-year-old.

"I would like to stay in touch with him. For me he is absolutely a life legend. I am so lucky. Last season he was helping me a lot. Outside the pitch, inside the pitch, about this position. I remember a few times he took me after some training sessions, he was working with me around 40 minutes or something to try and help me," he said.

Last month, Zinchenko signed a contract extension at Manchester City.

Zinchenko expressed his happiness over the contract extension as he said: "That's a massive dream, to be part of the squad, to be part of this huge family. I was dreaming about that, now you just have to work a lot because hard work is important."

Zinchenko further stated that everything changes quickly in football so players have to fight for their place.

"Every single day you have to show your level in the training sessions and the games and you have to fight for your place. This is first step, to become number one, then the most important to stay there. Football is crazy, everything can change like that. You can be top today but tomorrow, again, again and again, you have to work a lot," Zinchenko said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Oleksandr Zinchenko Vincent Kompany
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp