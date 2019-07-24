Home Sport Football

'Free Hong Kong' protest as Manchester City thrash Kitchee

It follows weeks of protests in the semi-autonomous territory sparked by a government bid, since shelved, to allow extradition to mainland China for certain offences.

Published: 24th July 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane scored twice in City's 6-1 win | AP

By AFP

HONG KONG: Demonstrators chanted "Free Hong Kong" and sang a protest song as Premier League champions Manchester City hammered Kitchee 6-1 on Wednesday, underlining the political turmoil that has gripped the city.

Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane scored twice, Raheem Sterling got one and set up two more and teenagers Nabil Touaizi and Iker Pozo were also on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola's City outclassed the Hong Kong league side.

In the 21st minute of each half, marking an attack by a stick-wielding mob on July 21, fans struck up "Do You Hear the People Sing", the Les Miserables song which has been adopted as a protest anthem, followed by loud chants of "Free Hong Kong!"

One banner unfurled among the 20,926-strong Hong Kong Stadium crowd said: "No China extradition, HK = police state, please save HK!!"

It follows weeks of protests in the semi-autonomous territory sparked by a government bid, since shelved, to allow extradition to mainland China for certain offences.

The protests, which have morphed into demonstrations for democratic reform and a halt to sliding freedoms, have seen sporadic clashes including Sunday's attack by suspected triad gangsters which left dozens wounded.

"Sometimes it's a shame this kind of things happen but we were quite well, we moved around Hong Kong and nothing happened and today the game was quite normal," Guardiola said.

"When both sides (protesters and government) are ready and able to find a solution, that is going to happen."

Black-shirted pitch invader

It added a layer of intrigue to what was otherwise a routine win for Manchester City, who conclude their pre-season Asian tour in Japan this weekend before playing Liverpool in the Community Shield a week later.

On a sweltering evening, a sharp-looking Sterling rattled the bar in just the second minute and then set up the first goal for David Villa, who lifted the ball calmly over the Kitchee 'keeper.

Sterling also provided the final pass as Sane, the subject of persistent transfer interest from Bayern Munich, drilled City's second five minutes from half-time.

England striker Sterling made it 3-0 with a neat finish just before the break before Sane grabbed his second with a turn and shot from a tight angle after Kevin De Bruyne's thumping strike.

Spanish teenager Touaizi came on to score City's fifth 10 minutes from time but the biggest cheer of the night was for Kitchee's Law Tsz-chun, who grabbed a consolation goal for the Hong Kong side.

Pozo, another 18-year-old City whizz-kid, poached their sixth goal shortly before another apparent political protest on the 90th minute, when a black-shirted pitch invader ran to the centre circle and exhorted the crowd.

Football has often set the stage for political protest in Hong Kong, where fans routinely boo their own national team's anthem, "March of the Volunteers", which they share with mainland China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Kitchee Hong Kong Leroy Sane
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp