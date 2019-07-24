Home Sport Football

Neymar will go to China with PSG despite tensions

The 27-year-old, who has been repeatedly linked to a move to Barcelona, failed to show up to PSG's pre-season training on July 8.

Published: 24th July 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Neymar

It has been a troubled summer for Neymar.| AP

By AFP

PARIS: Neymar will travel on an upcoming tour of China with Paris-Saint Germain, the club said Tuesday, as the troubled Brazilian superstar's future remains up in the air amid mounting signs he is unhappy at the French champions.

The 27-year-old, who has been repeatedly linked to a move to Barcelona, failed to show up to PSG's pre-season training on July 8, with his camp maintaining he had a prior agreement to stay away. 

The club threatened to take "appropriate action" against the world's most expensive player, who said he had stayed in Brazil to attend a charity five-a-side football tournament run by his foundation.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 for 222 million euros ($264 million at the time), rejoined the team a week later on July 15. 

He also didn't help the strained relationship by controversially saying that his best football memory was beating PSG when he played for Barcelona.

Just days before rejoining PSG, he cited as his favourite football memory his role in the 2017 Barcelona team that overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit by winning 6-1 in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

He also recently posted a 10-second video of himself in a Barcelona shirt and a quote from the Bible: "No weapon turned against you will prosper."

It has been a troubled summer for Neymar.

He missed Brazil's triumphant Copa America campaign on home soil due to an ankle injury and was also questioned by Brazilian police over allegations he raped a woman -- accusations he denies.

PSG referenced the ankle injury in its statement naming the squad on Tuesday, saying that "daily physical work will continue and complete recovery and integration with the group is scheduled for training in China".

It added that x-rays of the fracture showed "completely normal progress and a very good improvement".

PSG land in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, and will play friendlies against Inter Milan in Macau on Saturday and Sydney FC in Suzhou on July 30.

Their first competitive match of the season will be against Rennes in Shenzhen on August 3 in the Champions Trophy, the traditional curtain-raiser to the French campaign.

PSG also announced on Tuesday that 16-year-old Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons would join the club from Barcelona.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Neymar China Barcelona
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp