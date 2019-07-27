Carles Perez double as Barcelona beat Iniesta's Vissel Kobe

By AFP

KOBE: Carles Perez scored his first two goals for Barcelona as the Spanish giants won 2-0 against a Vissel Kobe side featuring Andres Iniesta, a legend of the Catalan club.

As Kobe's Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper were all reunited with their former team, it was Perez who stole the limelight with a top-class double.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona's academy, played a one-two inside the box and nutmegged the goalkeeper for his first goal, and fired a stunning left-footer for his second in the dying minutes.

Iniesta had his chances and 28,000 fans sighed their frustration as he put a fierce shot just wide.

"It was my first goal for Barcelona and I'm glad to score even two," Perez said.

"It's been my dream to score goals for this great team since my childhood," he added.

Iniesta said: "I am glad Barcelona were able to come here and play. It was a good game honestly as we played well."

The World Cup-winner, who lifted 32 major trophies with Barcelona, signed for Kobe last May in a deal worth a reported $30 million a year. Iniesta, 34, became team captain in April.

Kobe also announced the signing of Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen, after the 33-year-old reportedly turned down an offer to join countryman Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

Saturday's win wrapped up Barcelona's pre-season friendlies in Japan following their 2-1 loss to Chelsea earlier this week.

World Cup-winning French striker Antoine Griezmann and former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who both made their unofficial debuts in the Chelsea match, played again on Saturday with no goals.