Antonio Conte hints at Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter Milan

There have been plenty of rumours swirling about the possibility of Inter Milan signing the Manchester United striker.

Published: 28th July 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku (File | AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte dropped a hint regarding Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku's potential move to the club amid rumours saying that the club is working to complete the squad.

"As I've always said, we're talking about a player [Lukaku] who isn't ours. Therefore, it's not right to talk about him because that would show a lack of respect towards the player and the club," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"Lukaku is a United player, we know that the transfer market is ongoing and the club is working to try and complete the squad, including both incomings and outgoings," he added.

ALSO READ | Manchester United have quality but no experience: Nemanja Matic

However, Conte stated that his first priority at the moment is to see how his players are working.

"As I've always said, I have a lot of confidence in the club. The most important thing for me at the moment is to stress that I'm happy with how my players are working," Conte said.

Also, Conte said that he will only bring players to the club who will integrate well and have the same mentality.

"We're working to create something solid. It's inevitable that we'll then go on to complete the squad, but the important thing is that those who arrive integrate well and possess the mentality that this group of lads have," he said.

