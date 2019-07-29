Home Sport Football

Hurting Julian Draxler hopes 'egos' can fire PSG in Europe

Julian Draxler has his mind on what promises to be another big season for PSG after some speculation about his exit from the club.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler (File | AP)

By AFP

SUZHOU: Midfielder Julian Draxler said Monday that the single-minded "egos" of Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain's other star forwards did not always make it easy for the team. 

And the German World Cup winner told AFP in an interview in China that he was still hurting from the French club's failure to go farther in the Champions League last season.

PSG play Sydney FC in a friendly on Tuesday in Suzhou, China, but Draxler already has his mind on what promises to be another big season for the club and him personally.

Draxler, part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, said it was "a pleasure" to play with the attacking triumvirate of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe -- even though it has its challenges.

ALSO READ | Neymar transfer speculation 'normal', says PSG great

The Brazilian star Neymar, who is in China but will not be involved in the match as he works his way towards full fitness, has made clear that he wants to return to Barcelona.

"All of them are exceptional players, it is hard to find in the world players of this level," said Draxler, who arrived in the French capital in January 2017 for a reported 36 million euros from Wolfsburg.

"But of course they have their own minds, their own heads, they live football, they want to score every game, so they have an ego.

"So sometimes it's not easy for the whole team, but if you are lucky enough to play alongside these players, it's just a pleasure every day."

Like Neymar, Draxler -- who has more than 50 caps for Germany -- has been linked with a move away from the perennial French champions, having been in and out of the starting XI.

Asked how he would summarise his time in France so far, Draxler blew out his cheeks and paused.

'Hurts a lot'

"It's two-and-a-half years now since I arrived and I won a lot of (domestic) titles so I am happy about that," he said.

"I became a better player than I was before, so that's positive, but what is negative is what we achieved in the Champions League.

"We did not go far in the Champions League and that was one of the goals when I signed."

Bankrolled by Qatari money and coached by Draxler's fellow German Thomas Tuchel, PSG went out in the last 16 of the Champions League after conceding a late goal home to an injury-hit Manchester United.

"It hurts a lot, it hurts still that we did not go through," said Draxler, five months on.

"But from the potential in the team, we are ready to go far in the Champions League."

Draxler was linked over the summer with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur, but he made it clear that he is focused only on showing PSG what he can do.

He said that he has "space to improve -- a lot".

"I am almost 26 and I think the best years of my career are coming now, I hope so. Now I am a good age: I have experience but I am still young," he added.

"Hopefully the fans and the club will see the best version of Julian in the next season."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Julian Draxler Neymar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp