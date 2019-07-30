Home Sport Football

Never heard him say he wanted PSG exit: Marco Verratti on Neymar

Neymar is yet to feature during their pre-season tour in Asia amid reports of his departure to Barcelona.

Published: 30th July 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

It has been a troubled summer for Neymar.| AP

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti said on Monday that Neymar had never told him he wanted to leave the club.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner said in late-June the Brazil forward would like to return to the Camp Nou.

"I have never heard him say he wanted to leave," Verratti told French broadcaster RMC. 

"Beyond that I don't know what he has been saying to the club. 

"When a player wants to leave, the club should let him leave. Depending on the financial conditions agreed by the club of course. But you can't keep a player who wants to leave," the 26-year-old added.

ALSO READ | Neymar transfer speculation 'normal', says PSG great

The world's most expensive footballer who joined the French champions for 222 million euros ($252 million) is yet to feature during their pre-season tour in Asia and French media reported he will miss Tuesday's game against Sydney in China.

He will also sit out the French Champions Trophy against Rennes in Shenzhen next Saturday as he completes a six-match domestic ban for an incident involving a fan the last time the teams met, in the French Cup final.

"Of course I would be disappointed to see him leave, he's a great player," Verratti said, who has been ruled out of the fixture against the Australians.

"It's between him and the club," the Italy international added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Marco Verratti Neymar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp