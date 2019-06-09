Home Sport Football

Belgian delight! Thibaut Courtois happy to be with friend Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Moreover, Hazard is not the only new signing by Real Madrid as Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Rodrigo Goes will also appear for the club during their 2019-2020 campaign. 

Published: 09th June 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard during international duty (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

LEEDS: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is excited to play alongside his Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard, who recently signed for the club coming from Chelsea, saying that hoping to win many titles next season.

"If he speaks a little Spanish, it will be even better. It's very nice that we're going to be together. He's my friend, I get along very well with him and his family. For Madrid it's going to be fantastic. I think [Hazard] is going to make the difference and I hope we can win many titles next season," Goal.com quoted Courtois as saying.

Not only Courtois but Dries Mertens is also happy for Hazard and praised Hazard by calling him "best player in the world".

"I'm happy for him, it's a good step forward. He's already one of the best players in the world, and now he has to take advantage of his opportunities to become the best of all," Mertens said.

Belgium vanquished Kazakhstan by 3-0 during the Euro 2020 qualifier.

