Home Sport Football

USA face backlash over biggest women's World Cup win

The US team scored 10 goals in the second half as they bettered Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 courtesy of their 13-0 win over Thailand.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Morgan

American star Alex Morgan grabbed five goals | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Holders the United States began their defence of the women's World Cup by crushing Thailand 13-0 but their joyous celebrations of the tournament's record win triggered a backlash on Wednesday.

The US team scored 10 goals in the second half in Reims on Tuesday as they bettered Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 and shattered their own previous tournament best of 7-0.

American star Alex Morgan grabbed five goals while Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis netted twice each and Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also got on the scoresheet in the Group F encounter watched by more than 18,000.

But the Americans' wild goal celebrations in such a one-sided game were not to everyone's taste.

Former Canadian international player Kaylyn Kyle, working as an analyst for Canada's TSN at the tournament, said on air: "As a Canadian we would just never ever think of doing something like that ... For me it's disrespectful, it's disgraceful."

'Classless winners'

Kyle said later on social media she had received death threats for her comments, but repeated that she felt the Americans' celebrations were "excessive and disrespectful".

Many Twitter users also criticised the show of joy with the hashtag "UglyAmericans".

"A classless winner is worse than a sore loser, regardless of gender," said one tweet.

USA Today columnist Nancy Armour was unapologetic.

"Take the pearl clutching and righteous indignation somewhere else. This is the World Cup, not a rec league tournament," she wrote.

USA coach Jill Ellis hit back at suggestions her players could have eased up and spared 34th-ranked Thailand complete humiliation.

"This is a world championship so every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents," Ellis said.

Captain Megan Rapinoe said her team had been overjoyed at setting the record score but insisted they did respect all their opponents.

"We always want to have any world record and anything we can get over the Germans, we'll take it," Rapinoe said. "Obviously we have the utmost respect for everyone we play, but it's the World Cup."

Thailand's deflated coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said she had no excuses, adding: "We accept that they are better."

Powerful message

France will have paid attention to the Americans' powerful performance as the host nation could well meet them in a quarter-final in Paris.

The French side return to action on Wednesday against Norway, who like France comfortably won their opening match.

The hosts, coached by Corinne Diacre, cruised to a 4-0 win over South Korea in their first outing last Friday and are hoping to build on that against the Norwegians in Nice at 1900 GMT in one of 13 sold-out games in the tournament so far.

The Norwegians are without world player of the year Ada Hegerberg who refuses to play for her country because she says her national federation does not take the women's team seriously.

Norway's Scandinavian neighbours Sweden started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Chile in Rennes on Tuesday in a match that was held up by a violent storm.

The players went off for around 40 minutes in the second half with the game goalless before Sweden secured victory thanks to late goals by Kosovare Asllani and substitute Madelen Janogy.

Sweden face the hapless Thais next in Group F, while Chile are the next to face the US firepower on Sunday.

European champions the Netherlands beat New Zealand 1-0 in Le Havre in Group E on Tuesday thanks to a Jill Roord goal in stoppage time.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg revealed that star player Dzsenifer Marozsan may miss the rest of the tournament after being ruled out of Wednesday's Group B clash with Spain (1600 GMT) because of a broken toe.

"We will try to get her back on the pitch before the end of the tournament, but we can't make any predictions," said Voss-Tecklenburg, who described the 27-year-old as "irreplaceable".

Nigeria and South Korea clash in Grenoble on Wednesday (1300 GMT) with both looking to bounce back from their opening defeats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp