Portugal climb to fifth in FIFA rankings as Belgium remain top

Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto thanks to a second-half strike from Goncalo Guedes, after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick had seen them past Switzerland in the semis.

Published: 14th June 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Portugal climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA rankings on Friday after adding the inaugural Nations League title to their European Championship crown.

Fernando Santos' side leapfrogged Croatia and Uruguay.

The Dutch, who failed to qualify for both Euro 2016 and last year's World Cup, also gained two spots, rising to a tie for 14th.

Belgium remain atop the rankings ahead of world champions France after back-to-back 3-0 wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

 

FIFA rankings

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England 

5. Portugal (+2)

6. Croatia (-1)

7. Spain (+2)

8. Uruguay (-2)

9. Switzerland (-1)

10. Denmark

Selected:

11. Germany (+2)

= Argentina

13. Colombia (-1)

14. Italy (+3)

= The Netherlands (+2)

Portugal FIFA rankings Belgium

