Home Sport Football

Copa America: Rodriguez leads Colombia to win over Messi's Argentina

Captain Leo Messi couldn't do enough to spark Argentina and lost an opening fixture in the tournament since 1979.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi during Copa America match against Colombia (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SALVADOR: James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi in the Copa America on Saturday, leading Colombia to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the teams' debut in the South American tournament.

Rodriguez set up Roger Martinez's opening goal in the second half with a superb long pass across the pitch, and substitute Duvan Zapata scored late to seal the victory that allowed Colombia to end a 12-year winless streak against the Argentines.

Messi couldn't do enough to spark Argentina, and lost an opening fixture in the tournament since 1979.

"Our best player was the entire team," said Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz. "The next match will certainly be more difficult, this is only the beginning."

Both Argentina and Colombia are trying to end title droughts, with the Argentines winless since the 1993 Copa America and the Colombians without a trophy since the 2001 edition.

Argentina lost the finals of the World Cup in 2014 and the Copa America in 2015 and 2016, where it lost both of the latter in penalty shootouts against Chile.

ALSO READ: We leave here feeling bitter, says Messi after loss to Colombia in Copa America 2019

Colombia's last win over Argentina was in South American qualifying for the World Cup in 2007.

"It had been a long time (without beating Argentina)," Zapata said. "Everyone in Colombia is very happy, but there is still a long way to go in the Copa, we still have important matches ahead."

Messi and Rodriguez had a mostly quiet match in Salvador, but Rodriguez helped Colombia take the lead thanks to his great assist for Martinez's 71st-minute opener.

The playmaker had the ball in Colombia's own field before finding Martinez with a long pass toward the area. The forward picked up the ball and cut toward the middle before firing a mid-height shot toward the far corner to open the scoring.

"We are disappointed because they scored a great goal when we were playing better," Messi said. "It will take some time to accept this defeat, but we have to take the positives from today and move on to try to win the next match. We still have plenty of chances."

Zapata sealed Colombia's victory five minutes after entering the match, completing a cross by Jefferson Lerma in the 86th minute.

Colombia's Roger Martinez celebrates his goal | AP

Argentina came closest to scoring with a close-range header by Messi that missed just wide in the 66th.

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero and Colombia veteran Radamel Falcao also couldn't do much to help their teams break through their opponents' defense in a tense opening match in Group B.

"We improved in the second half and created chances," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who complained of the bad field conditions at the Arena Fonte Nova. "We still have two matches left and if we win them we will certainly advance."

Argentina will next play against Paraguay in Belo Horizonte, while Colombia will face Qatar in Sao Paulo.

Paraguay and Qatar meet in the other Group B match on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier Saturday, Peru was held by 10-man Venezuela to a 0-0 draw in Group A, a result that left both teams two points behind host Brazil, which opened with a 3-0 win over Bolivia on Friday in Sao Paulo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Rodriguez Copa America Copa America 2019 Lionel Messi Argentina Argentina vs Colombia Duvan Zapata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp