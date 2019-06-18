Home Sport Football

Crisis-ridden FC Pune City seeking new base

The curtains appear to be coming down for one more football club from Pune. 

Published: 18th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The curtains appear to be coming down for one more football club from Pune. 
Four years after I-League club Pune FC shut down, Indian Super League outfit FC Pune City has announced their intention to move away from the city.The decision comes after the club faced allegations of non-payment to their top players including Ashique Kuruniyan and Iain Hume.

“Wadhawan Sports Pvt Ltd, which owns FC Pune City, is not winding up its operations, as it has been floating around in some publications, but is, in fact, looking at relocating to a new city,” said the statement, issued on Monday. “The company is in the process of raising capital through a partial stake sale and is in contact with potential investors, as is the process followed by several clubs.”

Pune City has long been plagued by reports of financial woe. They have also been unable to effectively build a fanbase over five seasons of the ISL with them featuring in the bottom two on the official average attendance table in all but one season. Pune City FC and Pune FC are not the only teams to try operate out of the city and fail — DSK Shivajians played two seasons in the I-League at the Balewadi Sports Complex only to withdraw in 2017.

It is understood that Hyderabad is the team’s likely destination though sources close to the club maintain that they are still looking at multiple options. “The current feeling is that the parent group has no presence in Hyderabad, so everything will have to be built up from scratch,” said sources.Despite issues over payment, the club sought to reassure the players maintaining that commitments made to them will be honoured. “To all the players who are contractually obliged to FC Pune City, we wish to inform you that all the financial obligations will be met as per the agreed schedule. We advise you to not fall prey to frivolous rumours surrounding the club.

“To all those clubs who have approaching players contracted to FC Pune City directly, we would like to remind them that this is against the statutes put in place by FIFA,” the statement added.Pune City is not the only club to be linked with shifting base recently — Delhi Dynamos were linked with a move to Bhubaneswar but club officials have repeatedly shot down those rumours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FC Pune City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp