Home Sport Football

Luis Enrique steps down as Spain coach, replaced by assistant Moreno

Moreno has been in charge for Spain's last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday. 

Moreno has been in charge for Spain's last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament, in what is his first job as a professional coach.

He will be Spain's fourth in 12 months after Luis Enrique was appointed following last year's chaotic World Cup, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked and Fernando Hierro installed in his place.

"Luis Enrique has informed us he will not continue as coach," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales in a press conference. 

"We completely respect his situation and continue to do so in the same way. I have to thank Luis Enrique for his time with the federation and the doors of the national team will always be open to him." 

Rubiales added: "Robert will take over as coach, with the same length of contract that was signed before. He will be in charge of taking us to and and overseeing a good showing at Euro 2020."

Moreno, previously a scout and opposition analyst, has worked with Luis Enrique in all of his previous coaching roles, at Celta Vigo, Roma and Barcelona.

Impressive wins

But his first job as a head coach will be to rebuild one of the world's most talented international teams.

"I have been with Luis in some of the most demanding changing rooms in the world for nine years," Moreno said. 

"If we win the Euros, nobody will remember if the coach had more or less experience."

After crashing out to Russia in the last 16 of the World Cup, Luis Enrique oversaw impressive wins over England and Croatia in the Nations League, and a 4-1 thrashing of Wales in a friendly. 

Yet two defeats at home to England and away to Croatia meant they finished second in their Nations League group behind England and failed to reach the semi-finals. 

Despite that disappointment, Spain recovered by winning five games on the bounce, four of them in qualifying for Euro 2020 which has them sitting top of Group F, five points ahead of Sweden. 

But Luis Enrique was unable to attend the latest victories over Malta, the Faroe Islands and Sweden, with Moreno overseeing all three in his absence. 

"Robert told us that if we did not want him and his staff they would leave, that they did not want to be a nuisance," said Rubialies. "But we hired Luis Enrique with his team and his team is working very well. We believe they are the best option."

Moreno added: "It's a bittersweet day. I dreamt of becoming a head coach one day but not in this way. 

"We will try to continue what Luis Enrique has started and to finish his work at the top, by winning Euro 2020."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spain football Luis Enrique Euro 2020 Euro 2020 qualifiers
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp