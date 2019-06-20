Home Sport Football

John Terry extends his term at Aston Villa

John Terry spent his final season as a player at Villa in 2017-18 and in October 2018, he was appointed as assistant head coach of Aston Villa.

Published: 20th June 2019 01:25 PM

John Terry, the assistant head coach of Aston Villa, has signed an extension contract to stay with the club until 2021.

John Terry, the assistant head coach of Aston Villa, has signed an extension contract to stay with the club until 2021.

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: John Terry, the assistant head coach of Aston Villa, has signed an extension contract to stay with the club until 2021.

Terry spent his final season as a player at Villa in 2017-18. Later, in October 2018, he was appointed to the position. 

The club's CEO Christian Purslow is elated over Terry's extension and eulogised the assistant head coach for his dedication and commitment.

"The Board of Aston Villa is delighted with John Terry's contribution to our club in his first year as an Assistant Head Coach. We admire his dedication and commitment to gaining more experience and learning under Dean Smith's leadership in these formative years of his managerial career," the club's official website quoted Purslow as saying.

Head coach Dean Smith also hailed Terry and said he has no doubt that Terry will become a top manager in the coming years.

"I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with. We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, Richard O'Kelly and Neil Cutler. He has complimented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top manager in the years to come," Smith said.

