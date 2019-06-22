Home Sport Football

Qatar World Cup chief unwary by Michel Platini corruption questioning

Former European football president Michel Platini was questioned by French anti-corruption investigators for several hours in relation to the 2010 award of World Cup hosting rights to Qatar.

Published: 22nd June 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former European football president Michel Platini

Former European football president Michel Platini (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Qatar's 2022 World Cup organizing committee chief Hassan Al Thawadi insisted on Friday that the Gulf nation has nothing to worry about in relation to a French corruption investigation.

Former European football president Michel Platini was questioned by French anti-corruption investigators for several hours on Wednesday in relation to the 2010 award of World Cup hosting rights to gas-rich Qatar.

"From what I understood he was not arrested, he was asked for questioning and there's a very big difference between the two," Al Thawadi told reporters in Brazil, where Qatar are taking part in the Copa America as guests.

"For me there's no story there, I cannot comment because there's an investigation ongoing, but I can say that we were not contacted by the authorities.

"For us, we have always held ourselves to a high standard, we've been investigated by the Garcia Investigation, it exonerated us."

ALSO READ: Michel Platini released in 2022 World Cup probe, denies wrongdoing

A two-year long FIFA investigation led by American lawyer Michael Garcia cleared Qatar of buying the vote that saw them surprisingly awarded the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

It was sparked by accusations that bribes had been paid in the bidding process for the hosting rights of the 2018 -- won by Russia -- and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

Both Russia and Qatar were cleared by the Garcia report.

But France's Office of the Financial Crimes Prosecutor (PNF) opened a preliminary investigation in 2016 into allegations of corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling surrounding those two votes.

The French investigation centres on alleged French intervention linked to Platini and former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

According to France Football magazine, a "secret meeting" took place on November 23, 2010, at the Elysee Palace in Paris between Sarkozy, Qatar's then-Prince (now Emir) Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Platini, who at that time was both UEFA president and vice-president of FIFA.

Just over a week later, FIFA voted to award Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 tournament. "We are moving on to deliver a historic World Cup," added Al-Thawadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qatar 2022 World Cup Qatar Michel Platini
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp