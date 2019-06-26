Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich consider bid for Ousmane Dembele

With veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the club, Bayern had targeted Germany international Sane as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich will consider a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele if they fail to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

With veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the club, Bayern had targeted Germany international Sane as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

"If the Sane transfer fails, Bayern also have Ousmane Dembele on their list," wrote Bild.

France international Dembele, 22, was linked to Bayern before joining Borussia Dortmund from Rennes for 15 million euros ($17m) in 2016.

A year later, he became the most expensive outgoing or incoming transfer in Bundesliga history when Dortmund sold him to Barcelona for 125 million euros. 

With his current contract set to expire in 2022, questions remain over whether Bayern could afford to sign the French international. 

Bayern broke their own transfer record with the 80-million-euro signing of French defender Lucas Hernandez earlier this year, as they look to rejuvenate their squad in what club president Uli Hoeness has called "the biggest investment programme in our history". 

Yet their recruitment drive has stalled in recent weeks, with Hoeness openly admitting that first-choice target Sane may prove to be too expensive. 

The Bayern president also insisted last month that the club would not break the 100-million-euro mark for a single player this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona Bayern Munich
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp